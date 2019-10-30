Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol releases 2019 fiscal year numbers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol released a report of apprehensions and seizures from the fiscal year of 2019.
Nationwide, U.S. Border Patrol apprehended more than 850,000 individuals who illegally entered the United States along the Southwest Border in FY 2019. In the Tucson Sector, 63,490 were apprehended; a 22 percent increase over the previous fiscal year.
An influx of family units to the Tucson Sector came mostly from Central America. By the end of Sep., the Tucson Sector apprehended a record of 16,199 individuals who entered the country in family groups and an additional 5,105 unaccompanied children ranging from infants to 17-years-old. Family unit apprehensions increased 227 percent over FY 2018, while unaccompanied children increased 2 percent.
The majority of Tucson Sector arrests continue to be single adult men actively avoiding law enforcement. These 42,186 individuals accounted for 66 percent of Tucson’s total apprehensions.
Nationwide, U.S. Border Patrol rescued 4,911 people, including U.S. citizens, in rural, urban and marine areas near our borders. The Tucson Sector saved the lives of 924 people from vast desert and wilderness areas, many of whom called 911. Border Patrol says human smugglers continue to put migrants’ lives in danger by abandoning them in the desert.
At immigration checkpoints and across Southern Arizona, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents seized 59,000 pounds of marijuana, 2,700 pounds of meth, 150 pounds of heroin, and 13 pounds of fentanyl. Tucson Sector’s 50 percent decrease in marijuana seizures from FY 2018 is consistent with marijuana decreases across other Border Patrol sectors.
Supplemental funding, cooperation with the Government of Mexico, and new agreements made with Central American countries are credited with a decrease in illegal entries along the Southwest Border since May 2019. Officials say they are counting on new border infrastructure to further prevent human smuggling and drug trafficking.
In the Tucson Sector, construction on the new border wall began near Lukeville, where the largest groups of family units entered and surrendered to agents, as well as near Douglas.
“We continue our dedication to border security in 2020,” stated Chief Roy Villareal of the Tucson Sector. “With agents committed to protecting the United States and partnerships with strong and dedicated federal, state, county, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies in Arizona, we’re working on a common goal: to keep our communities safe.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.