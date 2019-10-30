Tucson Sector U.S. Border Patrol releases 2019 fiscal year numbers

An influx of family units to the Tucson Sector came mostly from Central America. By the end of Sep., the Tucson Sector apprehended a record of 16,199 individuals who entered the country in family groups and an additional 5,105 unaccompanied children ranging from infants to 17-years-old. Family unit apprehensions increased 227 percent over FY 2018, while unaccompanied children increased 2 percent.