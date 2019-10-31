Brooke’s Bargains: Streaming Movies FREE

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Stream Movies Free!
It can be done! You can legally stream movies, free of charge. The catch is, some sites also have ads. Consumer Reports recently looked at the free options, listing the pros and cons. “Hoopla” requires just a library card to get free movies, music and audiobooks. At the time of checkout, you’ll have 72 hours to watch your movie.
IMDB-TV is an ad-supported service owned by Amazon. It’s free and focuses mainly on older movies and tv shows. But a recent deal with a number of Hollywood studios means the amount of content on IMDB-TV is expected to triple.
Sony’s ad-supported free service is called “Crackle.” Again, it’s mostly popular older TV shows and movies.
Vudu is Walmart’s online video site, which has a free section for movies and shows.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.