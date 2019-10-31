Everything you need to know for the 30th Annual All Souls Procession

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All Souls Procession will kickoff this weekend and here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning on partaking in this year’s festivities.
The weekend-long event will start with Night of the Living Fest (NOLF) on Nov. 1 and continue through Nov. 3. The three day music festival will take place at 267 South Avenida Del Convento. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and all proceeds go to All Souls Procession.
The Procession of Little Angels will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Armory Park on 221 South 6th Ave. There, children and families will gather to paint wigs, create paper flowers, paint their faces and dress in costumes. Stories that Soar!, Tucson Circus Arts and Tucson Girls Chorus are expected to perform at this year’s gathering. The event is free to participate.
The 30th Annual All Souls Procession and Grand Finale will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 10 p.m. The event is free and will start near Speedway and Grande, ending at the Grand Finale site on Congress St. and Avenida Del Convento.
The Tucson End of Life Doulas Art Installation will be set up at the Garden of Gethsemane on 602 West Congress Street on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. for those who need to grieve or would like to talk to a “Death Doula” about death. For more information, visit their website HERE.
Finale Site Cleanup will take place at the Grand Finale site on Monday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Congress St and Avenida del Convento. Volunteers are needed.
There are limited parking lot spots available at the gathering point (Grande and Speedway) and in surrounding neighborhoods. However, free street parking is available at 4th Avenue, Main Gate Square, and Downtown with easy access to Sun Link stops. Parking is also free this weekend on the University of Arizona campus at the Tyndall, Main Gate and Highland garages. Park Tucson also offers ample parking options Downtown.
City Parking Garages that will be open 24/7 this weekend include:
- Plaza Centro, located at 345 E. Congress St.
- Depot Plaza, located at 45 N. 5th Ave.
- Main Library, located at 101 N. Stone (entrance off of Alameda St.)
- City-State, located at 498 W. Congress St.
- La Entrada, located at 310 W. Alameda St.
- Wells Fargo Garage at 35 E. Alameda St. (closes at 9 p.m.)
City Parking Lots include:
- Toole Lot (201 E. Toole Ave.), Triangle Lot (225 E. Pennington St.), Warehouse District Lot (180 E. 7th St.), Franklin Lot (50 W. Franklin St.) and Lots A, B, and C at the Tucson Convention Center.
Due to the detour and anticipated high attendance, Sun Tran is providing additional bus service to the event, between 3 to 7 p.m. Buses will pick up passengers, every 10 minutes, next to the Ronstadt Transit Center (on 6th Ave/North of Congress St.). Buses will drop off passengers just north of the procession starting point (SE corner of Speedway Blvd. & Grande Ave.).
Following the procession, participants can return to the downtown area by boarding the Sun Link streetcar at the Mercado District stop. Sun Link will extend service hours until 10:30 p.m. to ensure participants are able to return to their vehicles.
For the safety of the traveling public and pedestrians, the following streets will be closed on Nov. 3 from 3 p.m. to approximately midnight:
- Grande Avenue, between Speedway Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road
- St. Mary’s Road, between Grande Avenue and Riverside Drive
- Bonita Avenue, between St. Mary’s Road and Congress Street
- Congress Street, between the Frontage Road and Grande Avenue
- Cushing Street, between Avenida del Palo Fierro and the Frontage Road
For trip planning assistance or additional information, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565).
For more information on the All Souls Procession, visit their website at allsoulsprocession.org.
