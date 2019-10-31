Home on NW side haunting for hunger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A home near Ina Road and Camino De La Tiera has been transformed to the scariest house on the block. They are creeping people out for a cause. Just for one night only on Halloween.
A group friends in the neighborhood came up with a plan for a haunted house six years ago. It began as just a driveway scare. Fast forward to this year, it is a haunted maze that is sure to scare. It takes the group three to four weeks to build this neighborhood attraction. They break it down each year and build it back up again for Halloween.
They have several areas for visitors who are willing to enter. They have a spider area, clowns, lasers and a bayou. They use lights, lasers and cool animatronics to frighten visitors. Also 13 to 15 actors volunteer their time to scare. They get between 800 to 1,000 people to visit the house.
It is not required, but they ask that visitors bring a cash donation or canned goods that they will donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Not only are they scaring people, they are helping out people in need in our community.
