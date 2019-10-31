UPDATE: Northwest Fire District crews determine no threat from hazardous materials call

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District crews responded to a hazardous materials situation a few miles west of Interstate 10 but personnel determined there are no additional threats.
Northwest Fire District Deputy Chief Brian Keeley said in an email that crews were called to a chemical spill on the 5000 block of north Calle Penascoso Place. Crews have not confirmed the presence of a any hazardous material but fire personnel are investigating the scene.
No injuries of threats to neighboring residents have been reported, Keeley said.
As of 8:22 p.m., crew began clearing the area.
This story will be updated as more information because available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.