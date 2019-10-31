UPDATE: Northwest Fire District crews determine no threat from hazardous materials call

UPDATE: Northwest Fire District crews determine no threat from hazardous materials call
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a hazardous materials call on the 5000 block of north Calle Penascoso Place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Source: Google maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 30, 2019 at 8:08 PM MST - Updated October 30 at 8:25 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District crews responded to a hazardous materials situation a few miles west of Interstate 10 but personnel determined there are no additional threats.

Northwest Fire District Deputy Chief Brian Keeley said in an email that crews were called to a chemical spill on the 5000 block of north Calle Penascoso Place. Crews have not confirmed the presence of a any hazardous material but fire personnel are investigating the scene.

No injuries of threats to neighboring residents have been reported, Keeley said.

As of 8:22 p.m., crew began clearing the area.

This story will be updated as more information because available.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.