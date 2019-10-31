PCSO Deputies arrest one of three suspects wanted for burglary at San Tan Heights Elementary School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Detectives have identified one of the three subjects involved in the San Tan Heights Elementary burglary on Oct. 30 as 18-year-old Nathan Ortiz.
On July 24, 2019 police say three people burglarized the San Tan Heights Elementary School. Several computers and miscellaneous items were taken, as well as a school van according to authorities. The van and some of the items were located and recovered the next day in the Phoenix area and the van was returned to the school, but was stolen again the following night and recovered at a later date according to police.
Ortiz admitted his involvement in the incidents and admitted to taking the vehicle both times according to authorities. He was arrested and booked on two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of Burglary and one count of theft above $4000.
Police say Ortiz had been visiting relatives in the area when he committed the crimes.
He was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Facility in Florence.
Detectives are looking into investigating the two other suspects.
