Phoenix police release video of officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department released a video which details an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 27, 2019.
The purpose of the video is to be transparent, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said in the video. It contains portions of 911 calls, radio transmissions, body-worn camera video, still photographs, narrative and other information which helps describe the incident from the Phoenix police perspective.
It is not intended to draw conclusions concerning the actions of the officers involved in the incident, which is still being investigated.
Phoenix Police body worn cameras are calibrated to Greenwich Mean Time. Because of this, the time stamp on the body worn camera footage shows Aug. 28, 2019.
The department plans to create and present critical incident videos, starting with this incident and moving forward. The videos will not replace the initial briefings provided to new outlets.
Videos are available on the Phoenix Police Department Facebook page or on the Phoenix police website.
Additional videos concerning incidents which occurred after this incident are currently in production and will be released shortly.
