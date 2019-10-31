Pima County deputies seize $50,000 in drugs, firearms and cash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a massive amount of drugs and cash during a narcotics bust in the North Dodge neighborhood.
At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies obtained a search warrant for a residence on the 3000 block of north Winstel Boulevard.
Inside, they found 16 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, more than 13 grams of heroin, more than 13 grams of cocaine, more than 31 grams of mushrooms, more than 89 grams of meth, 13 Xanax pills, 28 THC cartridges, more than 51 grams of hashish, two handguns and $77,000 in cash.
This drug seizure has an estimated street value of $50,000.
“It is fairly unusual to have this much of a mix,” said Deputy James Allerton, a public information officer with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
It’s worrisome to Philip Freed, a father of five who lives on the block the drug bust took place.
“I’m very surprised,” Freed said. “We let our kids play outside and [the news about the drug bust is] pretty scary.”
Freed and his family have been in the neighborhood for a year.
“We have had such good neighbors that we would have never thought something like this would have happened,” said Freed.
However, another resident had a different reaction.
“Actually, I’m not surprised,” said North Dodge resident Elizabeth Grey.
Grey is usually on her front porch at night, working on her embroidery. She says she wasn’t out Tuesday night so she didn’t see the drug bust, but having lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, she’s seen a lot.
“[Several years ago] there was a young lady who was trying to buy drugs in the neighborhood to the north of Fort Lowell and she ran and the police chased her all the way over here, through the apartments, over our back fence and under my husband’s pickup truck,” said Grey.
Grey says she's also found syringes in her backyard.
“You feel unsafe when you hear the random gun fire,” she said. “I have found casings on my roof.”
But still, she says these incidents seem to be on the decline.
No arrests have been made in the drug bust, but Grey says just getting the drugs off the streets is a good start.
For now, Freed said he needs to be more cautious.
“We do have an alarm system but [we will] keep a better watch of our kids, make sure we are around them at all times.”
Police encourage residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.