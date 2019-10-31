Protest planned for the Crossroads Gun show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Protesters plan to show up at the Crossroads Gun Show which will be held at the Pima County Fairgrounds on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
They will be led by former Tucson city council member Molly McKasson, who helped pass firearm restrictions in Tucson parks and on public transportation in the 1990s. Those laws were later overturned by the state legislature.
But she is back in the gun debate again, leading a group called Citizens for a Safer Pima County.
The group has been trying to get the county to end the show on public property unless it adopts a practice of universal background checks — even for private person-to-person sales.
Right now, person-to-person sales, where no dealer is involved, does not require a background check.
"They can buy anything, an AR-15 semi-automatic, an AK-47," McKasson said. "They can buy it with no background check."
McKasson and others call it a loophole in the law.
Bob Templeton said he will not ask all of his vendors to do a background check. He is legally not required to do so.
He also said there has been "no link between criminality and gun shows."
McKasson says her concern is about the buyers: There’s to way to tell if they may have a criminal background.
But, Templeton said police, parole and probation officers at the show take care of that.
McKasson says she is not trying to shut down gun shows, is not against the buyers and said her protest isn’t against the Second Amendment.
In fact, ther members of the group are gun owners.
"There's no good reason for us to continue having gun shows on public property," she said.
But, an effort to get the Pima County Board of Supervisors to hold a public hearing on the issue failed.
The Southwestern Fair Commission, which holds the gun show, refused to put the item on its agenda and when she addressed the issue during a call to the audience, she was denied a hearing by the commission as well.
So, her last chance to bring it to the public’s attention is through the protest.
“Nothing seems to happen nationally so here we are in out backyard and we have a problem,” she said. “And we want to address it here at home and see what we can do.”
The protest is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Pima County Fairgrounds.
