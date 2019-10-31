SNEAK PEEK: Jamie Lee Curtis offers a spooky treat for ‘Halloween’ fans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jamie Lee Curtis is adding to the thrills and chills of Halloween by delivering a treat to horror movie fans.
The actress posted a first look at the mayhem Director David Gorden Green has created for “Halloween Kills,” the latest installment of the “Halloween” movie franchise.
A spokeswoman for Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both "Halloween Kills" and "Halloween Ends" would be filmed in the Port City. Can you spot any Wilmington landmarks in the trailer?
The two movies are direct sequels to last year’s "Halloween," which itself is a sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film by the same name. The new trilogy ignores the previous nine films and rebooted the franchise.
Curtis has been active on social media during this production. She has posted some pictures from the set and even applauded a local non-profit organization.
According to IMDB, “Halloween Kills” is expected to release Oct. 16, 2020.
