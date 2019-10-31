Trick-Or-Treat Gate: Tucson neighborhood closing doors on outsiders for Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween at the Tucson Country Club Estates is by invitation only this year.
Residents said the neighborhood recently had a gate installed, and this will be the first year trick-or-treaters from outside the community won’t be allowed in.
“I’m kind of for the gate being open,” said Ashly Merheb, who lives in community. “I don’t think four hours is really going to make or break. I just think a lot of kids are going to be sad.”
A traffic sign outside the neighborhood was flashing “Trick or Treating By Invite Only” when KOLD News 13 stopped by.
For some, it is a good move.
“There’s just a lot of people,” said Caleb Trainor, who used to live in the neighborhood. “Like, people just bring in vans and drop off tons of kids, and yeah, it just gets a little bit hectic.”
Residents told us they voted for the gate, but many said they had no idea that meant it would be closed for Halloween.
“I feel like we’ve had the tradition going for years, and we’ve never had an issue,” Merheb said.
We reached out to the HOA and the management company but both refused to comment.
Some residents said the closure is due to the roads now being private property, and therefore, the HOA would be liable for anything that could happen.
