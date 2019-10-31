Yuma Border Patrol halts more than $126K in meth headed for Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint seized more than $126K in an attempted smuggling event Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1:20 p.m., Wellton Station agents working the checkpoint referred a gray 2005 Honda Odyssey to the secondary inspection area following a canine alert to the vehicle.
Agents discovered 50 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the rear bumper of the vehicle. The narcotics weighed close to 55 pounds, with an estimated value of $126,500. Agents discovered that the meth was on its way to Phoenix, where it would have put 100,000 doses of illicit drugs into the community.
The 32-year-old female driver and 17-year-old female passenger, both U.S. citizens from San Luis, were arrested for the transportation of a controlled substance. The narcotics and vehicle were seized.
In 2017, methamphetamine was the fourth most common drug involved in U.S. overdose deaths, killing almost 10,000 people across the country, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
