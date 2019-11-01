Arizona Wildcats host Oregon State Beavers for homecoming

Arizona will look to break a three-game losing streak this Saturday when Oregon State pays a visit to Arizona Stadium...Two of the better rushing offenses in the conference will be on display with the Wildcats and Beavers hook up...Arizona is second in the conference with 202.5 rushing yards per game...The Wildcats are tops in the conference, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 309 attempts this season...The Cats have 15 rushing touchdowns on the year, one more than all of last season...Oregon State is in the top half of the conference in rushing at fifth in 167.3 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry...It’s been a balanced rushing attack for the Wildcats with five players already amassing 197 or more rushing yards on the season... J.J. Taylor leads the way with 488 yards, while Khalil Tate is at 309 on the season following a 100-yard rushing game last weekend at Stanford... Gary Brightwell, Nathan Tilford and Darrius Smith are all above the 197-yard mark on the season as well...All five players have also scored rushing touchdowns on the season...Oregon State’s rushing attack is paced by Artavis Pierce, who is seventh in the conference at 83.3 rushing yards per game...He has 583 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season as a senior...Pierce’s offensive line is directed by Jim MIchalczik, who served as the offensive line coach at Arizona for five seasons and will be making his first trip to Arizona Stadium since leading the Wildcats’ offensive line...Defensively, Oregon State is seventh in the conference in total defense, but 11th in rushing defense, allowing 191.6 yards per game, further putting an emphasis on the rushing attacks in this game...Arizona is seventh in rushing defense at 159.5 yards per game allowed...For the third straight year, Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II are both among the leading tacklers in the conference...Schooler ranks seventh in the league at 7.9 tackles per game, while Fields is right behind him at 7.8 tackles per game, which ranks him ninth in the league...The two teammates have combined for 532 tackles since arriving at Arizona in 2017...Both have been productive against Oregon State in their careers, but especially Schooler...In two career games against the Beavers, Schooler has 16 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and three sacks...Schooler had 10 tackles and four TFLs last year in a win at Oregon State...Fields has 14 tackles in two games with 2 TFLs and one pass defended against Oregon State...The Beavers have won their past two road games this season, notching wins at UCLA and Cal...The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 3-1 at home this season and 7-4 at Arizona Stadium under Kevin Sumlin ...Oregon State’s last road win in this series came in 2012 when the Beavers outlasted the Wildcats 38-35...All-time, Arizona is 12-6 at home against Oregon State.