AZ Weekend, Nov. 1

Here are a few big events happening in your AZ Weekend.
UARIZONA HOMECOMING
Homecoming festivities kicking off at the University of Arizona with a bonfire Friday night, Nov. 1.
Join the band and cheerleaders at Old Main at 7:30 p.m. for a pep rally.
The parade happens at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the UA mall -- followed by several pregame festivities.
The Wildcats take on the Oregon State Beavers at 1:30 p.m.
ALL SOULS PROCESSION WEEKEND
The 30th annual All Souls Procession Weekend is kicking off in downtown Tucson.
The Night of the Living Fest (Nov. 1-2) and The Procession of the Little Angels (Nov. 2) all happen before the main event on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The Big All Souls Procession and Grand Finale happen Sunday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
TUBAC ARTS FESTIVAL
How about a drive to Tubac for southern Arizona’s longest running art festival?
The Fall Arts and Crafts Festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 1.
Two hundred artists from around the country will exhibit their creations along the streets of Tubac along with local art galleries and artist studios.
The festival runs through Sunday. For more things to do and plenty of deals vistit theazweekend.com
