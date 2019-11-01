Bruce A. Burke appointed to TUSD Governing Board

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County School Superintendent Dustin J. Williams appointed Bruce A. Burke to the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board.
Burke will fill the vacancy left by Mark Stegeman who resigned Oct. 3, 2019.
Burke is a retired lawyer who served on the board from 2003 to 2010. In 2018, he received the Ray Davies Lifetime Humanitarian Achievement Award from the Educational Enrichment Foundation which aims to provide resources to expand and enrich student learning in the Tucson Unified School District.
Williams said Burke stood out as the candidate who most closely aligned with the TUSD governing board mission, vision and values.
“Bruce is highly respected in this community and has the experience that will ensure a smooth and effective transition for TUSD,” Williams said. “Bruce is committed to serving all TUSD stakeholders while focusing on student learning and success.”
The position will be up for re-election in November 2020 for a four-year term.
“Given the breadth and variety of my experience, I am confident I can quickly get up to speed to deal with the issues currently before the board. I will come to meetings prepared to share my problem-solving ideas," Burke said during the application process. "Yet, I also recognize that the shared ideas of others may be better than mine, and that their ideas could improve on mine.”
Williams will conduct Burke’s swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m., at the Pima County School Superintendent’s office on Stone Avenue.
Statement by Bruce A. Burke regarding his appointment to the TUSD Governing Board:
