Creeping out coyotes: Game and fish teams deter wildlife through Operation 'Yote Buster

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While kids were out tracking down treats on Halloween night, wildlife workers were tracking down coyotes.
This comes after a rise in the number of coyote sightings in the Catalina Vista neighborhood. Staff with the Arizona Game and Fish Department spent the evening hazing coyotes in the area through a program dubbed Operation 'Yote Busters. The program’s main method of hazing includes shooting coyotes with a paintball gun.
“We want the coyotes to associate human beings with unpleasant situations,” said Mark Hart, public information officer for the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson. “[Shooting them with a paintball gun] will sting and sometimes raise a welt, but it’s a non-lethal method that makes a point.”
It’s also a way to keep track of returning coyotes. Hart said they have become increasingly comfortable in the neighborhood.
Within minutes of arriving on east Waverly Street and north Kramer Avenue on Thursday night, a coyote showed up and the Operation 'Yote Busters team was quick to chase it off. Only a few coyotes visited throughout the evening and Hart believes the noise from trick-or-treaters helped keep the number down.
“We have learned the presence of coyotes is seasonal,” Hart said.
Hart said the reason there have been so many coyotes in the area — there have been reports of up to a dozen at a time — is because date palm trees have started dropping fruit. That’s why the department is working with homeowners to rake up the dates and eliminate that food source.
Residents can also help keep coyotes away by installing sensor lights in their yards and making loud noises when the animals are around.
The department has been monitoring the Catalina Vista neighborhood for more than a year and Hart said the team’s hazing efforts were successful in the past.
