FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet start to November!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a cool end to October, things will be pretty “seasonal” for the start of November! Expect highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 50s. Lots of sunshine expected with no rain.
FRIDAY: Sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly unny with highs in the low 80s.
