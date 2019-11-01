Gabby adopted after 624 days at the Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hundred days must feel like a century to a homeless pet, but Gabby’s wait for a home is over.
After spending 624 days with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, the pit bull found her own family. She was adopted on Oct. 30.
While at HSSA she touched the hearts of many staff, volunteers and Tucsonans. A large group of staff and volunteers appeared to say their farewells when she left. She showered each person in doggie kisses to say thank you for never giving up.
Gabby has Canine Atopic Dermatitis, more commonly known as allergies. Her condition causes her to have very itchy skin, redness and swelling in her feet along with possible fungal infections in her toenail beds if left untreated.
Gabby requires medication, medicated baths and a special diet that includes vitamin E and fish oil. The costs can add up quickly and it caused many families to overlook her.
“Due to her condition it was difficult to find the right family,"said Christian Gonzalez, Director of Shelter Operations. “Although many families were not able to adopt her, many donations were made on her behalf.”
Those donations raised enough money to cover her adoption fee and medication for life.
Gabby was being featured on TV, radio, newspaper, magazine, social media, and many HSSA promotions. She was featured on Fox Pet Pals (April 2018, October 2018, and January 2019) and KOLD Noon Notebook (April 2018 and July 2018).
She also was included in the 2018 12 Strays of Christmas. Gabby was the star dog of HSSA’s new Century Club program that sponsors adoption fees for all pets that have been at HSSA over a hundred days.
Thanks to generous donors, Gabby will be sleeping in a home tonight. You can help HSSA make a difference for Century Club pet in Southern Arizona by making a donation now at www.HSSAZ.org/Century.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.