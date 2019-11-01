Haunted history: Inside Tucson’s 22nd Street Antique Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you think of the most haunted areas in southern Arizona, your mind probably goes to places like Hotel Congress here in Tucson or the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee. But, off of 22nd Street, there’s a shop where it’s said the paranormal come out to play.
Inside the 22nd Street Antique Mall, there’s a lot much to find.
Emily Dimmick has been behind the counter for six years and has countless stories to tell.
“I tell customers to check us before anywhere else,” Dimmick said. “We never know what’s going to come through these doors.”
Believe it or not, she's talking about more than just items to sell.
"We constantly hear people talking and saying our names but nobody's ever there," Dimmick said.
When you roam the supposedly haunted halls you may get more than what you bargained for.
Dimmick and her team try to rule out the obvious but, sometimes, they’re left with the inexplicable.
A journal at the counter details people's haunted experiences.
Entries talk about radios starting to play on their own, phones ringing, and lights going on and off.
Dimmick said she thinks these spirits may enter with items from around the store.
Many of them, she feels, come from exhibit 17 — the one filled with World War II memorabilia.
"We've had some activity happen and then it suddenly stops," Dimmick said. "So we assume the item probably sold."
But ask longtime customer Bill Joy, he’ll say he’s skeptical.
“Do I believe in haunted? No,” he said. “There’s a lot of things here that strike memories — maybe that’s what it is.”
Memories from the past that still catch his eye today.
"If you don't know your history, you don't know your future," he said.
It's that same idea that keeps Dimmick at the front of the store each day, too.
"Just seeing all this history and being able to help find it new homes," Dimmick said.
She’s always waiting or her next sale or her next spook.
That is, if you choose to believe.
