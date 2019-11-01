It’s not too late to return your ballot for Tuesday’s election

TUCSON, Ariz. - The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5 and there are two separate elections going on in the our area -- the City of Tucson election and the Pima County jurisdictional election.
Both elections were conducted as mail-in ballot only.
Pima County is unable to accept any city of Tucson ballots or issue city of Tucson replacement ballots.
If you have not returned your ballot by mail, it’s not too late to have your vote counted.
You can drop your ballot off at several locations on Tuesday, but you must go to the right spot. You cannot leave a Pima County ballot at a city of Tucson location or vice-versa.
The sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. For more information, contact the Pima County Recorder’s Office at 520-724-4330 or go www.recorder.pima.gov.
- Recorder’s Office-Downtown Location, 240 N. Stone Ave., First Floor
- Recorder’s Office-East Side Location, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite D
- Recorder’s Office-Country Club/Valencia Location, 6550 S Country Club
- Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road
- Oro Valley Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr.
- Robles Junction Community Center, 16150 W. Ajo Highway
- Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. 1st Ave.
These sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. For more information, contact the Tucson City Clerk’s office at 520-791-3221 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/clerks/elections.
- Department of Housing and Community Development, 320 N Commerce Park Loop
- Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N 6th Avenue
- William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
- Parks and Recreation Administration-Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
- Tucson City Clerk Elections Center, 800 E. 12th Street