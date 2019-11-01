Marana Unified School District begins search for new superintendent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District will hold a nation-wide search for a new superintendent of schools.
The move comes after the announcement of MUSD Superintendent Doug Wilson’s retirement in June 2020, according to a press release from the district. The school district enlisted the help of Ray and Associates, Inc. to conduct the search for Wilson’s successor.
Ray and Associates will help the MUSD governing board in screening candidates for the position. The board hopes to fill the position by July 1, 2020.
Wilson served as the superintendent since July 2008, according to the press release. As the district’s leader, he oversees day-to-day operations of MUSD and has also served many roles in education including teacher, coach and principal.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.