No. 17 Arizona hosting Chico State in exhibition game

Tonight’s exhibition matchup with Chico State will be the fifth meeting between the schools, all of them being exhibition games with Arizona coming out on top each time. In the most recent meeting in 2017, current UA players Ira Lee and Jake DesJardins appeared in the game. Lee scored four points and grabbed six rebounds in 19 minutes of action while DesJardins made a pair of free throws in two minutes on the court. The last two times that the Wildcats have played Chico State in an exhibition game, Arizona has gone on to win the Pac-12 Tournament.