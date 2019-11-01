No. 17 Arizona hosting Chico State in exhibition game

TUCSON, Ariz. (UA ATHLETICS) - The 17th ranked Arizona Wildcats will welcome Chico State to the McKale Center on Friday for the lone exhibition game before the start of the 2019-20 regular season.
Arizona will open the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against Northern Arizona at the McKale Center. Friday’s game with Chico State tips off at 6:30 p.m. (MST) and is not available on TV, but will be streamed for free at ArizonaWildcats.com. The stream will have the audio from the Voice of the Wildcats Brian Jeffries along with Matt Muehlebach as the color analyst.
- Chico State at #21/17 Arizona (exhibition)
- 6:30 p.m. at the McKale Center (Tickets)
- TV: None
- Stream: ArizonaWildcats.com
- Live Stats: ArizonaStats.com
- Radio: Arizona IMG Radio Network (Brian Jeffries & Matt Muehlebach)
- The Arizona Wildcats have eight newcomers on the roster for the 2019-20 season, with four freshmen and four incoming transfers - two of which are grad transfers.
- Grad transfers Stone Gettings (Cornell) and Max Hazzard (UC Irvine) are eligible to play right away along with Jemarl Baker Jr. (Kentucky), who received a waiver from the NCAA on Thursday and is eligible to play immediately. The fourth transfer is Jordan Brown (Nevada), who will sit out the 2019-20 season and have three years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2020-21 season.
- The Wildcats return just one of their top five scorers from the 2018-19 season, with redshirt senior Chase Jeter anchoring the middle after averaging 10.9 points last season. Sophomore Brandon Williams was second on the team in scoring a season ago (11.4 ppg) but will miss the entire 2019-20 season after undergoing offseason knee surgery.
- Arizona is 94-8 in home games since the start of the 2013-14 season. The eight losses are tied for the third-fewest nationally in that span.
- Miller and the Wildcats signed the No. 6 recruiting class in the country in 2019, highlighted by McDonald's All-Americans Nico Mannion and Josh Green. Other members of the 4-person class include Zeke Nnaji, a Top 50 recruit nationally, and Christian Koloko, a three-star recruit from Sierra Canyon High School. All four won a state or national title during the senior seasons.
- Mannion and Green are the 25th and 26th McDonald's All-Americans to play at Arizona. Brown, who was a 2018 McDonald's All-American, will be the 27th in school history.
- Chico State was 9-14 last year and have nine returning letterwinners, including All-CCAA selections Malik Duffy and Isaiah Brooks, along with leading scorer Kevin Warren.
Tonight’s exhibition matchup with Chico State will be the fifth meeting between the schools, all of them being exhibition games with Arizona coming out on top each time. In the most recent meeting in 2017, current UA players Ira Lee and Jake DesJardins appeared in the game. Lee scored four points and grabbed six rebounds in 19 minutes of action while DesJardins made a pair of free throws in two minutes on the court. The last two times that the Wildcats have played Chico State in an exhibition game, Arizona has gone on to win the Pac-12 Tournament.