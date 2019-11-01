Operation Safe Treat: U.S. Marshals team up with Tucson, county authorities to keep Halloween safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Marshals Service WANTED Violent Offender Task Force in partnership with the Pima County Adult Probation Office, Tucson Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations conducted Operation Safe Treat 2019 on Halloween night.
Operation Safe Treat is a sex offender compliance operation with the goal of ensuring convicted sex offenders are in compliance with their registration and are not participating in Halloween activities. On a night where children are out and susceptible to danger, U.S. Marshals and Pima County Adult Probation are making sure offenders are following the rules.
The task force and partner agencies from the Tucson area have participated in Operation Safe Treat for the past 12 years. In one evening, deputies and officers conduct over 100 compliance checks on level two and three sex offenders, ensuring offenders do not display Halloween decorations, they keep their lights out and are not distributing candy trick-or-treaters.
While the U.S. Marshals Service is committed to assisting state and local law enforcement agencies with locating and apprehending fugitive sex offenders every day, Operation Safe Treat provides an opportunity for Arizona WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force officers to act as a force assisting Pima County Adult Probation with compliance checks on the registered sex offenders.
Registered sex offenders under supervision that are not in compliance are subject to probation consequences or potentially new criminal charges.
“Operation Safe Treat was instituted over 20 years ago by Pima County Adult Probation to enhance our vigilance of individuals on probation for sexually-based offenses during Halloween and to ensure their compliance with imposed restrictions.” said Pima County Adult Probation Sex Offender Program Coordinator Barbara Johnson. “It is important to note, probation and law enforcement, routinely partner to promote accountability of sex offenders in the community. This yearly operation serves to renew and strengthen our relationships, as well as reinforce the significance of our collaborative efforts.”
While many of the offenders were in compliance, this Halloween officers had their eye out for one offender in particular.
In 2018, Maximino Matascranz was convicted in Pima County Superior Court for unlawful imprisonment and sexual conduct with a minor. The victim was 13 years old. Earlier this month, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Matascranz for violating conditions of his probation. Matascranz cut off his GPS ankle monitor and his current location remained unknown until Thursday night.
By going door to door, the U.S. Marshals were able to find and take Matascranz into custody without incident. A clear example of how effective an vital these rounds can be.
"It’s for our families to be safe, and for our community to be a place we’re happy to be from,” said Tim Hughes, chief deputy for U.S. Marshals in the Arizona district.
Some sex offenders had to spend the evening at the Pima County Adult Probation office. Officials said they are higher-level offenders, or could be considered as someone who would repeat a crime again.
“Halloween is supposed to be a fun night where you get scared a little and you get to go be something you never thought you could be before," Hughes said. "We’re taking out the element of true fear. We’re making sure the streets are safe for our kids.”
