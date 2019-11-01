Operation Safe Treat: U.S. Marshals team up with Tucson, county authorities to keep Halloween safe

“Operation Safe Treat was instituted over 20 years ago by Pima County Adult Probation to enhance our vigilance of individuals on probation for sexually-based offenses during Halloween and to ensure their compliance with imposed restrictions.” said Pima County Adult Probation Sex Offender Program Coordinator Barbara Johnson. “It is important to note, probation and law enforcement, routinely partner to promote accountability of sex offenders in the community. This yearly operation serves to renew and strengthen our relationships, as well as reinforce the significance of our collaborative efforts.”