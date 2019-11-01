Police: Arizona child gets sick after eating Halloween candy and THC gummies may be to blame

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A young Arizona child got sick after eating Halloween candy and authorities said the cause may have been THC gummies.
The Yuma Police Department said the 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after consuming the candy Thursday, Oct. 31.
"It was reported the child became lethargic and displayed dilated pupils and abnormal behavior after eating some candy," the YPD said in a news release.
Officers said they found an unwrapped gummy resembling a Swedish Fish in the child's Halloween bucket. The YPD said that style of gummies are popular in the THC candy industry. The candy has been sent off for testing.
According to the child's parents, they went to two trick-or-treat events in Yuma on Halloween.
"We are asking parents to go through all their children’s candy and look for any unwrapped or red gummy item that resembles a fish," the YPD said in the release.
Kids getting THC candy for Halloween has been a hot topic this year.
According to CBS Boston, two trick-or-treaters received THC gummies in Connecticut.
Anyone with information on the 928-373-4700 or 78-CRIME at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
