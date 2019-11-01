Tucson Comic-Con: A Love Story

Tucson Comic-Con a labor of love for Tucson couple
November 1, 2019 at 1:50 PM MST - Updated November 1 at 1:50 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Born and raised in the Old Pueblo, Mike Olivares founded the Tucson Comic-Con in 2008.

With support from his wife Teresita Olivares -- along with the help of many passionate volunteers -- the event has cultivated a unique destination for all things comic book and pop-culture related.

KOLD photgrapher Greg Mannino sat down with the couple to talk about how the event came about.

Tucson Comic-Con opens Friday and runs through Sunday. Ticket information is available HERE.

