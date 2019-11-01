Tucson police looking for masked men who robbed Culver’s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Three armed, masked men robbed a restaurant in Tucson last week, city police said.
The Tucson Police Department said the men robbed the Culver’s located on South Campbell Avenue near South Kino Parkway.
The men were armed with a rifle and handguns when they entered the business at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
They ordered staff to the ground while one of the suspect emptied the registers. They were last seen running east into the neighborhood, according to the TPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
