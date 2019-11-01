Tucson police respond to stabbing on Fontana Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a stabbing that left one woman with serious injuries.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a public information officer with TPD, said the stabbing happened on the 2500 block of north Fontana Avenue near midtown on the evening of Thurday, Oct. 31. The woman was transported to the hospital, Dugan said, as a result of what looks like a possible domestic-violence situation.
No one is in custody at this time, Dugan said, and officers are still at the scene investigating the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
