TUSD Hosting School Choice Fair, Nov. 6th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -
Tucson Unified School District is set to host their annual annual Magnet School Choice event at the Tucson Children’s Museum on Wednesday, November 6th from 5:30-7:30pm.
They will have over 40 schools and programs at the event to talk to families about the opportunities in the district.
Admission to the Museum is free and there will be prizes and gifts for all who can attend.
According to officials, this is the one of the best opportunities to choose a school and enroll since open enrollment starts next week.
For more info and to RSVP to the event, click HERE.
