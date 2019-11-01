UArizona Homecoming to include celebration of Wilbur’s 60th birthday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - This week marks Homecoming week for the University of Arizona. According to the U of A Alumni Association more than 60,000 alumni, friends and families are expected to attend the 105th celebration, which runs Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
One highlight of this year’s Homecoming is the story of Lois Burke, one of the first female members of the Pride of Arizona marching band. She graduated with a degree in music education in 1947. Burke, 95, is returning to campus to march in the Homecoming Parade.
“I wanted to go out when I am still on top,” Burke said.
She will be joined by members of the Class of 1969, who are celebrating their 50th reunion.
Other Homecoming events include the Lighting of "A" Mountain, 50th class reunion, Alumni of the Year Awards ceremony, bonfire and crowning of the king and queen, Wildcat for Life Tailgate Party, and the parade. A complete schedule is available on the UA Homecoming website.
The week culminates with the homecoming game against Oregon State at 1:30 p.m. in Arizona Stadium.
This year’s festivities include several new features including a chance to sign Wilbur’s 60th birthday card and a pop-up photo area for Wildcats to capture Homecoming memories at the Wildcat for Life Tailgate Party.
