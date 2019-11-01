Wildcats’ Baker receives waiver, cleared to play immediately

TUCSON, Ariz. (UA ATHLETICS) - University of Arizona redshirt sophomore Jemarl Baker Jr. was granted a waiver by the NCAA on Thursday, Oct. 31, and will be eligible to compete immediately for the Wildcats.
Baker, a native of Menifee, California, transferred to Arizona after spending two seasons at the University of Kentucky. He missed the entire 2017-18 season due to injury before playing 28 games for UK in 2018-19.
Including the 2019-20 season, Baker will have three years of eligibility remaining.Arizona will play its lone exhibition game tomorrow against Chico State, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MST.
They will open the regular season on Nov. 6 at home against Northern Arizona starting a 7 p.m. MST on the Pac-12 Networks.