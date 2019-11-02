Collisions on Irvington Road cause major shut downs, power outages.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two unrelated collisions on Irvington Road are causing major road closures and power outages to neighboring residences.
Tucson Police Department traffic investigators are responding to a hit-and-run collision at Irvington Road and Campbell Avenue involved in a pedestrian. Sgt. Pete Dugan, a public information officer with TPD, said the driver fled the scene and man who was hit was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police determined the man was not in a crosswalk during the collision, that happened at around 6:15 p.m. west of the intersection across from a nearby Eegee’s.
Tucson police are also looking into another crash in the same area at happened at around 6:30 p.m.
A single-vehicle collision on Irvington Road and Mountain Avenue caused power outages to thousands of Tucson Electric Power costumers Friday evening.
Dugan said the car rolled over and crashed into a power poll near the intersection of Irvington Road and Mountain Avenue causing a power outage for nearly 2,000 customers, according to TEP’s power-outage map.
Dugan said the male driver fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended. Tucson police are conducting a DUI investigation into the crash and completely shut down the road from Park Avenue to Campbell Avenue.
Police do not believe the two collisions are related, Dugan said.
Dugan said motorists should avoid the area until police have cleared the scenes.
