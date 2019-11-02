Devonaire Doutrive suspended for ‘violation of team rules’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona men’s basketball guard Devonaire Doutrive has been suspended indefinitely.
Arizona Basketball’s official twitter account tweeted at 6 p.m. that the sophomore is suspended indefinitely for “a violation of team rules.”
Originally from Texas, Doutrive appeared in 26 of the team’s 32 games as a freshman. Prior to his arrival at the UA, Doutrive was a top-ten prospect from California and a top-100 recruit for the 2018 recruiting class.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.