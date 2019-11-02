Devonaire Doutrive suspended for ‘violation of team rules’

Arizona Basketball tweeted on the evening of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 that UA sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive is suspended for violating team rules. (Source: Mia Mason/Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 1, 2019 at 8:09 PM MST - Updated November 1 at 8:09 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona men’s basketball guard Devonaire Doutrive has been suspended indefinitely.

Arizona Basketball’s official twitter account tweeted at 6 p.m. that the sophomore is suspended indefinitely for “a violation of team rules.”

Originally from Texas, Doutrive appeared in 26 of the team’s 32 games as a freshman. Prior to his arrival at the UA, Doutrive was a top-ten prospect from California and a top-100 recruit for the 2018 recruiting class.

