HALFTIME REPORT: Arizona trails behind Oregon during homecoming game
The University of Arizona hosted the Oregon State University Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 during its annual homecoming game. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 2, 2019 at 3:19 PM MST - Updated November 2 at 3:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s homecoming weekend for the University of Arizona and Wildcat football is in the middle of a faceoff with the Oregan State University Beavers.

At halftime, the Cats trailed behind the Beavers 35-19.

Oregon State was the first to score with a touch down early in the first quarter. Arizona countered with two field goals to round out the first quarter 7-6, with the Beavers leading.

Oregon started the second quarter strong with a touchdown in the 14th minute. Arizona running back Gary Brightwell ran 38 yards to score Arizona’s first touchdown of the game after a pass from quarterback Grant Gunnell.

Arizona fell further behind after a touchdown from Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson to bring the score to 21-12 during the ninth minute of the second quarter. The Wildcats would score one more touchdown by running back J.J. Taylor, that was soon countered by a fourth touchdown from Beavers running back Artavis Pierce, bringing the score to 28-19.

Beavers tight end Noah Togiai ran 23 yards to land another touchdown in the last four seconds of the half to bring the score 35-19 in favor of Oregon State.

