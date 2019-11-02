HALFTIME REPORT: Arizona trails behind Oregon during homecoming game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s homecoming weekend for the University of Arizona and Wildcat football is in the middle of a faceoff with the Oregan State University Beavers.
At halftime, the Cats trailed behind the Beavers 35-19.
Oregon State was the first to score with a touch down early in the first quarter. Arizona countered with two field goals to round out the first quarter 7-6, with the Beavers leading.
Oregon started the second quarter strong with a touchdown in the 14th minute. Arizona running back Gary Brightwell ran 38 yards to score Arizona’s first touchdown of the game after a pass from quarterback Grant Gunnell.
Arizona fell further behind after a touchdown from Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson to bring the score to 21-12 during the ninth minute of the second quarter. The Wildcats would score one more touchdown by running back J.J. Taylor, that was soon countered by a fourth touchdown from Beavers running back Artavis Pierce, bringing the score to 28-19.
Beavers tight end Noah Togiai ran 23 yards to land another touchdown in the last four seconds of the half to bring the score 35-19 in favor of Oregon State.
