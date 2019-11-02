Student groups give back during University of Arizona homecoming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The lighting of the Sentinel Peak "A" marked the beginning of Homecoming Week for the University of Arizona. That kind of tradition takes center stage in Tucson, but some lesser known events are making it a week to remember for UA Campus Pantry.
The campus organization is the beneficiary of several homecoming activities hosted by the Bobcats Senior Honorary. The fun-filled events are typically scheduled for homecoming week and this year they were used to collect donations for the pantry.
Philanthropy Chair Elliot Beck said Friday they checked with UA Campus Pantry ahead of time to push for donations of the most needed items.
“A lot of times it can be difficult for students to come together and donate but we figured what better time to do it then homecoming week," Beck said. "There’s so much attention on the school. Everyone’s excited. It’s really easy to tack on philanthropy to it.”
Beck estimated various student groups donated close to 770 items to the pantry. More than college student staples like cereal and peanut butter, donations included hygiene products that are in demand at the pantry as well.
Homecoming activities continue with Bear Down Friday, the annual bonfire near Old Main, a men’s basketball exhibition game and the Wildcat Walk leading up to Saturday’s game against Oregon State University at the UA home stadium Saturday.
