Tucson prepares for 30th annual All Souls Procession

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Preparations are underway for the 150,000 people who will march in the All Souls Procession on Tucson’s west side Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
This the 30th anniversary of the procession, which began with a handful of people in the late 1980s when a Tucson artist Susan Johnson led a small group to mourn the loss of her father using the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos as her inspiration.
Decades later, the event has exploded.
Susan Tiss was one of the early marchers who said it didn’t draw much attention at first, when only a small group marched on the sidewalks. Clearly, that’s changed.
“Once it became 25 or 30, and we started walking in the middle of the street instead of on the sidewalks, the police started to pay attention,” she said. “They really didn’t know what to do with us.”
But the early 2000s, the procession had grown to 10,000 and has grown significantly since then.
One reason for that is because it’s being nurtured by Paul Weir, who has experience with festivals. Although, he says the All Souls Procession is not a festival.
“We don’t have a ticket, we don’t have a door,” he said. “This is free and anybody who wants to walk in this parade can step in and walk.”
Much of the operation is done by volunteers and the high tech, sophisticated lighting and sound systems are donated or given to the group for a small fee.
"This is their gift to Tucson and to the event," Weir said.
He believes people are so generous because the event gives them a chance to grieve with others who share the same emotions.
It doesn't have to be grief of the lost of a loved one, it can also be the loss of a dog, cat or even a restaurant.
Weir says a group of astronomers grieved in the parade for the loss of Pluto as a planet.
“The fact that 100,000 people walk down the street and share, and it’s not a riot, or it’s not a protest, it’s really about sharing and caring and a giving thing, that’s what’s really important to me,” he said.
