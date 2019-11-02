UPDATE: Pedestrian hit-and-run on Irvington Road turns fatal, driver still at large

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision on Irvington Road and Campbell Avenue on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Tucson Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run collision at around 6:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of east Irvington Road and south Campbell Avenue. Police determined the vehicle involved was traveling westbound on Irvington Road when it hit the pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Mark Anthony Valenzuela, according to a press release from TPD.
Valenzuela was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Witnesses at the scene told police the male driver did not stop after the collision and continued westbound, according to the release. Police are looking for a large, dark-colored pickup truck, lifted with off-road tires. Investigators found metallic navy blue vehicle parts at the scene that are believed to belong to a Nissan Titan pickup.
Based on roadway evidence, police do not believe speed was a factor in the collision, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the collision can report tips anonymously by calling 88-CRIME.
