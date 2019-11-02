FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather and above average temperatures! We could see some light showers by the middle of next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Slight chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY: Highs will be in the mid- 80s under mostly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower-80s. 10% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Highs will be in the lower 80s under sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs the upper-70s.
