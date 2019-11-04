Border Patrol arrests registered sex offender illegally present in country

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents patrolling near Lukeville apprehended a Honduran national, illegally present in the United States around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Records revealed that 20-year-old Hector Josue Valeviano was convicted of sexual assault of a child on July 3, 2019, by El Paso County, Colorado. Listed as registered sex offender for life, Valeviano was subsequently deported after his conviction.
Valeviano, a previously deported aggravated felon, will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.
All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks.
