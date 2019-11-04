CBP: Trusted traveler lane approach improved in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection improved the Trusted Traveler lane approach in Mexico for SENTRI users and it will be open for use Nov. 4 at the Douglas Port of Entry.
SENTRI is a CBP Trusted-Traveler Program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers entering the United States.
Travelers are encouraged to look for signage that will be clearly marked on the south side and guide eligible participants into the existing “exclusive” lane. Both SENTRI document and Global Entry Card holders may utilize the lane and benefit from the expedited processing.
The Trusted Traveler lane is reserved strictly for SENTRI and GLOBAL cardholders in order to maintain the Trusted-Traveler Program’s integrity and will continue the same daily operational hours from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Travelers must be pre-approved for the SENTRI program. All applicants undergo a rigorous background check and in-person interview as part of the enrollment process.
Interested travelers may apply for the SENTRI program by visiting https://ttp.cbp.dhs.gov/.
