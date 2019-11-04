FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances FINALLY on the 7day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Slight chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. 30% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.