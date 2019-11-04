PCSD initiative aims to improve safety at major intersections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is trying to make the roads safer for drivers in the county. The plan, called the Intersection Safety Initiative, targets major intersections in unincorporated Pima County.
The deputies will be looking for drivers that are speeding, distracted, running red lights or making unsafe lane changes. PCSD says it will have deputies in patrol cars and on motorcycles.
The department looked at crash data in the county and identified intersections with a high number of crashes. Deputies say that’s why they are focusing on these intersections.
We were with deputies as they patrolled the intersection of River Road and La Cholla Boulevard. According to PCSD, there have been 19 crashes at the intersection since June of last year.
During one stop, a person was pulled over for distracted driving. In another, a person was pulled over for a traffic violation and later arrested for a DUI for suspicion of smoking marijuana.
