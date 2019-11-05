Davis-Monthan Airmen to conduct dynamic wing exercise at Fort Huachuca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 355th Wing will conduct the next iteration of its Dynamic Wing exercises during the first week of November.
Air Force personnel, fixed-wing aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft will operate from Davis-Monthan and Fort Huachuca to include limited nightflying.
Sierra Vista residents may see and hear more aircraft in the sky than usual during this short period. This exercise builds on high-end readiness capabilities the 355th Wing has developed to meet warfighter requirements defined by the National Defense Strategy.
The purpose of the training is to better prepare Airmen for near-peer competition and to improve their readiness to rapidly deploy and execute the wing’s rescue and attack missions in austere environments on short notice.
This will be the second time the Dynamic Wing concept is exercised.
The wing will refine lessons learned from its first exercise in the series, conducted in April 2019 to improve adaptability and effectiveness.
