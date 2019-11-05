FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 5, 2019 at 3:55 AM MST - Updated November 5 at 3:55 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temps stay quite a bit warmer than average for Tuesday before a low pressure system works its way in bringing us seasonable temperatures and our first chance of rain in a month on Wednesday. After that chance for rain, things dry out and temps stay in the low 80s through the weekend.

TUESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. 30% chance for showers.

THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs the low 80s. 10% chance of showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.