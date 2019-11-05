FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temps stay quite a bit warmer than average for Tuesday before a low pressure system works its way in bringing us seasonable temperatures and our first chance of rain in a month on Wednesday. After that chance for rain, things dry out and temps stay in the low 80s through the weekend.
TUESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. 30% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs the low 80s. 10% chance of showers.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
