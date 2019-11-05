Missing Ripon girl believed to be in Arizona; man arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Police in Arizona have arrested a child sex assault suspect who was believed to be traveling with a missing Ripon girl.
Talin Ross, 21, was taken into custody in the Phoenix area early Tuesday morning, according to WBAY. Cassandra Garza, 15, is still missing and was last seen in Tucson.
Police say she was seen Wednesday, Oct. 30 in Chippewa County, Wisconsin. At the time, she indicated she was headed for North Dakota.
New information revealed she was last seen in the area of Tucson, Arizona. She may be using a fake Arizona ID identifying her as 18-year-old “Sage Salvador".
She is considered a "missing endangered person."
Cassandra is 5'5" and 220 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair. She wears glasses and has a nose piercing. She has a scar on her left leg.
Authorities believe Garza was traveling with Talin Ross. The 21-year-old Berlin man is charged in Green Lake County with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16. Online court records show he was charged last Friday, Nov. 1, and an arrest warrant was issued the same day.
The Ripon Police Department is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to distribute information in the Tucson area.
If you have any information on Cassandra Garza, call Ripon Police at 920-748-2888.
