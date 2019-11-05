Native American students demanding apology over alleged UArizona President Robbins offensive comments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group of students are demanding a face-to-face apology from University of Arizona President Robert Robbins over remarks they claim he made in front of a class last month.
According to the Daily Wildcat, the Native Students Outreach, Access and Resiliency (SOAR) group claims President Robbins said he wasn’t trying to “pull an Elizabeth Warren” when he allegedly claimed to have taken a DNA test because he might be part Cherokee.
The group says he then reportedly said he planned to get re-tested because of his high cheekbones.
KOLD News 13 has reached out to the university for comments and have yet to hear back from them.
