PACC installs fence to protect animals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are some changes happening at Pima Animal Care Center that will change the look of the outside of the facility.
PACC is getting a fence around its facility.
PACC says dogs and cats can sometimes be stressed when they arrive and that stress can cause them to escape. If that happens, the volunteers make it their mission to find the runaway animals.
To prevent that from happening, PACC is adding a 7-to-8-foot fence to certain parts of the property.
Construction began a couple of weeks ago and should be done by the end of the year.
