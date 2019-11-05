UArizona says SEO is reason for school’s name change

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona issued a clarifying statement after some misunderstanding of its name change from UA to UArizona.
According to the press release last week, the communications department said on all press releases and other information coming from the school, it would use UArizona in headlines and for second references.
The University said its adoption of the name change was to assist the school with search engine optimization.
That's defined as "Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of increasing the quality and quantity of website traffic by increasing the visibility of a website or a web page to users of a web search engine."
When UA is typed into a search engine, Under Armour comes up first, generally followed by United Airlines and University of Alabama.
The University of Arizona is far down the list.
But type in UArizona, and the U of A tops the list.
Still, the name change started a spate of conversation and some ridicule on Facebook about the reasoning for the name change.
Many argued it would be more difficult for the U of A chant, which has become a staple at sporting events.
Merchandise would have to be changed as would athletic team gear.
It also engendered a spoof on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, making fun of the name change.
The University issued a clarifying statement saying the name change “does not affect our licensed merchandise, athletic teams of any traditional chants and cheers.”
It hopes that's the end of it.
The university declined an on camera interview saying the whole thing "has gotten a bit silly."
But they did thank KOLD for making the name change.
