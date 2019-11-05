Woman facing charges after detectives collect narcotics from home where two men fatally shot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 22-year-old Gentry Megan McPherson is facing charges after detectives collected narcotics along with several items of evidentiary value when police responded to an incident where two men were found shot and killed in the backyard of McPherson’s home.
McPherson is facing four counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug For Sale, Possession of Narcotic Drugs For Sale, four counts of Possession of a Firearm During a Felony Narcotic Offense, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana for Sale (more than two pounds), Possession of Ecstasy, and Money Laundering.
As detectives continue to follow up on leads, they are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
