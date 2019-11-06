Ambush in north Mexico rattles Douglas residents

“You may have heard the national news this morning on a family ambushed in car in Mexico, it was our first responders who took care of them. DP Chief Fullen has provided this information on the family: 5 were kids who were rescued, ages 10 months, 4, 7, 9, 14 year olds. Incident occurred at 0900 hrs yesterday three families, three mothers and 14 children on their way to Chihuahua to visit family mistaken in identity and ambushed. Four flown from the Douglas airport and the fifth transported by ground from the ED. Thank you to our #DouglasAZ first responders. Prayers to the family! My heart aches for the them.”