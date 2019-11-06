Border officers seize weapons, drugs over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two Mexican nationals and four U.S. citizens in multiple separate drug and weapons smuggling operations.
Officers stopped a 60-year-old man from Fort Mojave, Arizona as he attempted to pass through the Mexican side of the Port of Lukeville on Friday, Nov. 1. Officers found a cache of eight loaded firearms as well as 2,000 rounds of assorted ammunition, according to a press release from CBP.
Officer seized the weapons and ammunition as well as 1 pound of marijuana valued at $350.
Earlier that same day, officers conducted a secondary search of a Dodge sedan with a 29-year-old male driver and his 22-year-old passenger — both from Phoenix — as they attempted to enter in to the U.S. A CBP canine detected 65 pounds of meth valued at $58,000.
On Satruday, Nov. 2, officers at the Port of Douglas conducted a secondary search of a Ford truck driven by a 21-year-old man from Agua Prieta, Mexico as he attempted to cross into the U.S.A CBP canine detected 124 pounds of marijuana valued at $37,000.
Officers conducted a secondary search of a Nissan SUV driven by a 33-year-old Mexican woman living in Phoenix as she cross the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Sunday, Nov. 3. The search led to a 132 pounds of meth valued at $118,000.
